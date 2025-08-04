UNICEF Ghana joins the global community in commemorating World Breastfeeding Week, observed annually in the first week of August. This week serves as a vital platform to promote breastfeeding as a cornerstone of child survival, growth, and lifelong health. It also calls for the creation of sustainable support systems, especially in workplaces and communities—that empower mothers to breastfeed safely and successfully.

This year’s theme, “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,” highlights the urgent need for long-term, inclusive structures that support breastfeeding across all settings. These systems include legal frameworks, healthcare practices, workplace policies, and community engagement that collectively ensure mothers are not left to navigate breastfeeding challenges alone.

UNICEF and WHO recommend that infants are breastfed within one hour of birth and exclusively breastfed in their first six months of life (with no other foods and liquids provided). At 6 months, babies should begin eating safe, adequate, and diverse complementary foods while continuing breastfeeding up to two years or beyond. In Ghana, while progress has been made, challenges persist. Over the past two decades, the rate of exclusive breastfeeding for infants under six months has remained relatively stagnant at 52.6%. Early initiation of breastfeeding is delayed for 41.8% of newborns, with significant regional disparities. In Greater Accra, Ahafo, and Eastern regions, more than half of babies do not begin breastfeeding within the first hour of life. Nationally, the median duration of exclusive breastfeeding is 2.9 months, far below the recommended six months, with regional variations ranging from just 1 month in Western North to 4.9 months in the Savannah Region.

A key milestone in Ghana’s breastfeeding journey is the enactment of Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 1667, which regulates the marketing of breastmilk substitutes. The law prohibits the promotion, advertising, and distribution of formula—breast milk supplements, bottles, teats, and pacifiers in health facilities, and bans free samples to healthcare workers. It mandates exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and continued breastfeeding alongside complementary foods up to two years or beyond. To strengthen enforcement, the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has introduced a QR Code system that allows citizens to report violations, reinforcing accountability and community participation.

UNICEF Ghana supports the Government of Ghana to ensure mothers get the help they need, when they need it, wherever they are – whether at work, home or in their community. This includes building capacity to ensure skilled counselling from trained, empathetic health workers throughout their breastfeeding journey, advocating for workplace policies that protect their right to breastfeed, and community networks that provide ongoing support. When these elements work together across all levels of healthcare, they create a safety net that ensures no mother has to navigate breastfeeding challenges alone.

The benefits of breastfeeding extend beyond child health. Mothers who breastfeed have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancers. Economically, investing in breastfeeding yields a high return—USD 35 for every USD 1 invested.

Breastfeeding is the foundation of a healthy, thriving child. It protects lives, boosts development, and delivers economic gains. To ensure every child gets the best start in life, sustainable support systems must be prioritized. This requires collective action from government, communities, workplaces, and families to enforce protective laws, invest in supportive initiatives, and normalize breastfeeding as a shared societal responsibility.