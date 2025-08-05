‘My career is on the line’ – Kofi Jamar laments over record label’s neglect

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar has publicly confirmed his split from GADone Records, citing abandonment and a lack of communication from the label, despite still being under contract.

Taking to social media, the Ekorso hitmaker disclosed that although his contract with the label is set to expire this year, GADone cut ties with him more than a year ago.

It’s not fair when you ignore an artiste approaching the end of a contract

, he wrote.

According to Jamar, he made multiple efforts to engage the label in discussions but received no response. He added: “I never signed my life away."

Jamar stressed that he had met all contractual obligations and is only seeking an amicable resolution. He noted the emotional and professional toll of the silence, saying: “My life and career is on the line.” The rapper also appealed for legal assistance to navigate the dispute.

Despite his grievances, Jamar expressed gratitude to individuals he had worked with during his time at the label but maintained that the lack of communication had left him stranded at a crucial point in his career.

Following Jamar’s public remarks, GADone Records issued a formal press statement refuting the claims. The label maintained that Jamar remains under contract and accused him of violating the agreement by releasing music and engaging in unauthorised business deals without the label’s consent.

GADone also claimed that the rapper had “full and ongoing access” to his assigned managers and regional representative. The label warned that Jamar’s public commentary risked damaging its reputation.

Unfazed by the response, Jamar took to social media once again, questioning the label’s credibility. “How can a label go inactive for almost a year and still expect an artiste not to find ways to survive?” he asked.

The public fallout has reignited debates within Ghana’s music industry about the nature of record label contracts and the treatment of artistes—especially emerging talents. Jamar’s situation has drawn support from fellow musicians and fans who see his story as a cautionary tale about industry exploitation.