Mahama meets Capt. Ibrahim Traoré, pledges to rebuild ECOWAS-Sahel Alliance ties

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to finding an amicable solution to the ongoing rift between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Alliance of Sahel States (ASS).

During a visit to Captain Ibrahim Traoré in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso President Mahama pledged to address the concerns of the Sahel states by rebuilding trust among all parties and working towards a resolution of tensions between both blocs.

Commitment to Restoring Trust

In his address, Mahama assured that these concerns would be discussed at the next ECOWAS meeting, marking a pivotal step towards mending the strained relationship.

He stated:

I assured Mr President that at the next ECOWAS meeting, I would convey their concerns to the other leaders. I believe there is a breakdown of trust among the leadership.

It will take time to rebuild, but we must work towards restoring trust and confidence so that we can cooperate, even if we are not part of the same regional body.

Discussions on Terrorism and Economic Ties

Mahama also disclosed that his discussions with Captain Traoré focused on tackling terrorism in the region and strengthening economic relations.

We also discussed trade between our countries, particularly in agricultural products. Ghana exports certain products to Burkina Faso, and in turn, Burkina Faso exports others to Ghana. We talked about how to facilitate this trade more efficiently.

Plans for Direct Flights and Power Supply

Additionally, Mahama revealed ongoing talks to establish direct daily flights between Accra and Ouagadougou to enhance connectivity.

We are exploring the possibility of a direct flight from Accra to Ouagadougou at least once a day. A Ghanaian airline has expressed interest in operating this route. We also discussed increasing electricity exports to Burkina Faso and improving the transit corridor.

A Broader Diplomatic Mission

This visit follows Mahama’s recent trip to Mali, where he engaged with Transitional President General Assimi Goïta on economic cooperation and trade facilitation. His diplomatic efforts are focused on fostering engagement with countries that have withdrawn from ECOWAS to form the Alliance of Sahel States.