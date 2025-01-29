Junta-led Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso leave ECOWAS

Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, all governed by military juntas, have officially withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), effective today, January 29, 2025.

This departure marks a significant shift in the region's political and economic landscape, as the three nations were founding members of the bloc.

The withdrawal has dealt a major blow to ECOWAS, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential regional organisations, particularly as it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

While ECOWAS leadership has expressed a willingness to keep “its doors open” to the departing nations, their exit has raised concerns about the future stability and unity of the organisation.

Background of the withdrawal

Tensions between the three countries and ECOWAS escalated following the July 2023 coup in Niger, which followed similar military takeovers in Burkina Faso (2022) and Mali (2020).

In response, ECOWAS imposed strict economic sanctions on Niger and even threatened military intervention to reinstate the ousted civilian government. Though the sanctions were later lifted, relations remained strained.

In January 2024, the three nations announced their intention to exit ECOWAS immediately. However, under the organisation’s regulations, a one-year notice period was required before the withdrawal could take effect.

ECOWAS’ response and transitional measures

In an official statement, the ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed its commitment to regional cooperation and outlined temporary measures to minimise disruptions for citizens and businesses affected by the withdrawal. These measures include:

Recognition of National Identification Documents: Citizens of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso holding ECOWAS-branded passports and identity cards will continue to have them recognised within the bloc.

Continuation of Trade Benefits: Goods and services originating from the three countries will still benefit from the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS).

Preservation of Free Movement Rights: Citizens of the departing nations will retain their rights to visa-free travel, residence, and establishment within ECOWAS territories.

These interim measures will remain in effect until the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government establishes a comprehensive framework for future relations with the three nations.

The departure of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso signals a pivotal moment for West African regional integration, raising questions about the future of ECOWAS and its role in addressing governance challenges across the region.