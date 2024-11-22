ECOWAS court orders Ghana to compensate deported New Force spokesperson, Shalimar

The Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reportedly ordered the Republic of Ghana to compensate the deported spokesperson of the New Force Movement, Shalimar Abbiusi, for human rights violations.

The Belgian national was first arrested on 4th December 2023 and arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court on charges of alleged falsification of documents as a student of Ghana Christian University College to obtain a residence permit. She was granted bail of 20,000 cedis and later released by National Security.

However, she was subsequently deported on 20 December 2023, barely 24 hours after state prosecutors from the Ghana Immigration Service dropped all charges against her. This sparked controversy, with the Founder and Leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, accusing the state of human rights violations.

The latest statement from the movement indicates that the ECOWAS Court of Justice has confirmed that Abbiusi's deportation was unlawful and an abuse of her rights.

The statement, signed by the Chief Administrator of the New Force Movement, Charles Yomekpe, disclosed:

The court has ruled that the rearrest and illegal deportation of Ms Abbiusi was in violation of Article 6 of the Liberty of People and has mandated compensation from the Ghanaian government.

It further stated:

The court's decision comes after a series of unlawful actions were taken against Ms Abbiusi, including her wrongful arrest and subsequent rearrest by the Ghana Immigration Service. The unlawful actions also caused significant damage to her personal and professional standing, amplifying the gravity of the injustice.

Her lawyer and MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, Esq., who appeared with lawyer Belinda Narkey Quaynor, expressed gratitude and vindication over the ruling.

The Chief Administrator of the New Force Movement reaffirmed the organisation’s dedication to ensuring the fair application of the law across all African countries. He also urged the Government of Ghana to respect the fundamental human rights of all individuals, as enshrined in the country’s 1992 Constitution.