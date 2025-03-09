Mahama set to visit Burkina Faso next in 'Good Neighbourliness' tour

President John Dramani Mahama is set to visit Burkina Faso on March 12 as part of his ongoing 'Good Neighbourliness' tour, aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with neighbouring West African countries.

Mahama is expected to hold high-level discussions with Burkina Faso’s Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, during his visit to Ouagadougou.

Their discussions will focus on regional security, trade relations, and fostering stronger diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The visit comes after Mahama’s recent trip to Mali, where he engaged with Transitional President General Assimi Goïta on economic cooperation and trade facilitation. As part of his tour, Mahama aims to address challenges hindering trade between Ghana and its landlocked neighbours while promoting closer collaboration.

This visit is part of Mahama’s larger diplomatic engagement with countries that have recently withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and formed the Alliance of Sahel States. After Burkina Faso, he is expected to visit Niger to continue discussions on regional cooperation.