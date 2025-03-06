It is time for lasting peace to prevail - Mahama to Bawku conflict areas

President John Dramani Mahama has urged residents of Bawku and its surrounding areas to embrace peace and renew friendships to end the ongoing conflict that has gripped the region.

His appeal comes in the wake of escalating violence, which has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 56 people. The unrest has prompted the government to impose a curfew in Bawku and nearby areas, restricting movement between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. in a bid to curb further clashes.

Speaking at the 68th Independence Day celebrations at the Jubilee House on March 6, President Mahama stressed the need for peace, urging Bawku residents to prioritise unity for the sake of future generations.

The people of Bawku and other areas, it is time for lasting peace to prevail. Our children deserve to inherit a peaceful land where their dreams are nurtured, not a place where their nightmares are relived. They deserve to inherit a land where our markets are bustling with trade, not tension and conflict. They deserve schools that echo with learning, not melancholy.

The President also called on residents to let go of past grievances and move forward together.

Let us give renewal and friendship a chance. Let us give peace a chance. This is not an invitation to simply forget the past—far from it. It is an invitation to live above it.