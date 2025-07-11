NDC’s Ewurabena Aubynn secures Ablekuma North seat after tense, violence-hit rerun

Parliamentary candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ewurabena Aubynn, has been elected as the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma North constituency following a tense rerun marred by violence.

She clinched the seat after a crucial contest across 19 polling stations, defeating the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie.

Declaring the results, the Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer, Joseph Nii Quartey, announced that Ms Aubynn secured 34,090 votes, narrowly edging out the NPP’s Nana Akua, who garnered 33,881 votes.

However, the rerun, held on Friday, 11 July, was not without controversy. Isolated incidents of violence were recorded across several polling stations throughout the day, including assaults on journalists and senior NPP officials.

Earlier in the morning, the Ghana Police Service arrested several individuals impersonating security personnel near the Awoshie DVLA polling station.

In a separate incident, a police officer was captured on video physically assaulting a journalist from GHOne TV at the Church of Pentecost, North Odorkor 4 Polling Station, within the Tswuim Electoral Area.

The most serious acts of violence occurred at the Odorkor Methodist 1 Polling Station, where former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, was assaulted by unidentified thugs. The Deputy National Organiser of the NPP, Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah, was also severely beaten during the same altercation.

The violence has drawn widespread public condemnation, with former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia describing the events as a stain on Ghana’s democratic reputation. He warned that the incidents could set a dangerous precedent and undermine national stability.

Dr Bawumia further urged President John Mahama to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice, emphasising that an NPP government would not hesitate to prosecute the perpetrators.