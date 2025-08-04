Agona Swedru SHS suspends 25 students following same-sex proposal incident

Twenty-five final-year students of Agona Swedru Senior High School have been suspended indefinitely following their alleged involvement in a violent altercation said to have been triggered by a same-sex romantic proposal.

According to school officials, the incident unfolded when a male student reportedly expressed interest in another male student, who declined the proposal. The student who turned down the offer is said to have confided in some of his peers, who allegedly encouraged him to feign interest and lead the other student into a trap.

On the day the supposed meeting was arranged, a group of students—believed to be allies of the student who was proposed to—allegedly ambushed and physically attacked the student who had made the proposal.

In retaliation, the assaulted student reportedly alerted his dormitory mates, resulting in a counterattack. The situation quickly escalated into a broader conflict involving several students, prompting school authorities to take disciplinary action.

Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Golda Esi Andam, confirmed the indefinite suspension of all 25 students and stressed that due process had been followed.

“These students will write their final exams under the escort of their parents,” she told Onua News. “They have now realised that the Ghana Education Service (GES) does not joke with its code of conduct,” she added.

