Burkina Faso military leader Ibrahim Traore scores hat-trick against African legends

Burkina Faso's military leader, Ibrahim Traoré, turned heads with his football talent, scoring a remarkable hat-trick in a charity match featuring African football legends on March 26, 2025.

Traoré, captaining a team of non-legends, got off to a brilliant start, curling in a free-kick that left the goalkeeper stranded.

He then added a second with a powerful shot from distance, finding the back of the net with precision. His third came when he was in the right place at the right time to tap in a rebound after the keeper saved an initial attempt.

The match also saw African football greats such as Emmanuel Adebayor, the former Togo captain, and Nigeria's Jay-Jay Okocha take to the pitch. Other legends included Cameroon’s Stéphane Mbia, and Senegal’s Mamadou Niang and Souleymane Diawara.

At 37 years old, Traoré has proven that he’s not only a capable military leader but also a footballer with serious skill, leaving fans in awe of his performance.

Ghana President meets Ibrahim Traore

Earlier this month, Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to finding an amicable solution to the ongoing rift between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Alliance of Sahel States (ASS).

During a visit to Captain Ibrahim Traoré in Ouagadougou, President Mahama pledged to address the concerns of the Sahel states by rebuilding trust among all parties and working towards a resolution of tensions between both blocs.

In his address, Mahama assured that these concerns would be discussed at the next ECOWAS meeting, marking a pivotal step towards mending the strained relationship.

Additionally, Mahama revealed ongoing talks to establish direct daily flights between Accra and Ouagadougou to enhance connectivity.