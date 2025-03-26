3-month-old baby of famous Ghanaian boxer signs lucrative modelling deal abroad

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy MacBones, and his French partner, Helen Defrance, have announced that their three-month-old son, Quincy Paris, has secured a significant contract with the Paris-based modelling agency, Success Kids.

The couple shared the exciting news on their Instagram pages, revealing the milestone in their baby's life.

To celebrate the achievement, the family participated in a photoshoot with Success Kids, where they proudly wore the new Black Stars jersey while posing with their son in a touching moment.

Gyimah expressed his excitement in a post, saying:

I am so excited to see my son, @quincyparis2024, start his professional modelling career at the age of three months with @successkids in Paris.

The announcement quickly received warm congratulations from followers, who wished the family continued success.

Freezy Macbones welcomed new born in November 2024

Earlier, in November 2024, Gyimah and Defrance had joyfully shared the arrival of their baby, posting adorable photos of Quincy on their Instagram.

Freezy Macbones took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce the birth of their son.

The boxer shared photos of the baby, who was born on Monday, November 25, 2024, and also revealed his name to be Quincy.

Earlier in 2024, Freezy Macbones denied reports that he was in a romantic relationship with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay).

He had appeared on The Delay Show in January, where he openly expressed his desire to marry the radio and television presenter.

I can't believe I'm seated right in front of you. You can ask Sister Dentaa; I've always told her that I won't marry anyone except you. Meeting you is all part of God's plan.