Ghanaian player banned one year for ‘beating’ referee with stones

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has handed Elmina Sharks midfielder Jay Asamoah Kola a one-year suspension following an incident of misconduct during a Division One League match against Swedru All Blacks United FC on February 16, 2025.

Kola was found guilty of physically assaulting the referee after receiving a red card, which led to a heated confrontation that disrupted the game. The referee’s report, along with video evidence, confirmed Kola’s involvement, leaving no doubt about his actions.

The GFA's decision aims to uphold discipline and protect match officials from abuse, as part of a wider initiative to combat hooliganism in Ghanaian football.

Along with the one-year suspension, Kola has been warned that any future misconduct will lead to more severe penalties, potentially including a lifetime ban from Ghanaian football.

Elmina Sharks have been instructed to educate their players on proper conduct and respect for match officials. The club has the right to appeal the decision within seven days.

Background of the incident:

During the Division One League match at Ndoum Stadium, a penalty was awarded to Swedru All Blacks after referee Eso Doh Morrison’s controversial decision in the 12th minute. The penalty was converted, and All Blacks held on to win 1-0.

Elmina Sharks were unhappy with the decision, with the club’s owner, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, calling the penalty “dubious” and unfair, despite an apparent dangerous play by the All Blacks player.

Tensions boiled over after the match, as fans and players confronted the referee. Kola was filmed attempting to throw a stone at referee Morrison, although he ultimately missed.