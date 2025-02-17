Angry player pelts stones at referee after controversial penalty decision (Video) 

Yesterday’s Division One League clash between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks at Ndoum Stadium descended into chaos after referee Eso Doh Morrison awarded a penalty to the visitors.

All Blacks converted the penalty and held on to a one-goal victory over the hosts.

However, the home side was unhappy about what they deemed a controversial decision.

Elmina Sharks owner Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom was unhappy with the penalty awarded against his team in the 12th minute, claiming it was “dubious” and unfairly given despite an apparent dangerous play by the All Blacks player.

The tension escalated after the final whistle as policemen and an unidentified person tried to shield the referee from attacks from fans. However, some players still managed to get to him.

In a video circulation on social media, one Elmina Sharks player identified as Jay Asamoah Kola, was filmed attempting to hit referee Morrison with a stone he picked from the ground while police and the unidentified tried to shield the referee.

Kola threw the stones in the referee's direction but ultimately failed to hit the referee’s head.

This barbaric act of indiscipline and hooliganism has been condemned by Ghanaian football enthusiasts.

GFA charges Elmina Sharks player

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has formally charged Kola with violating Section 13(1)(k) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Code.

The GFA has given Asamoah until Tuesday, February 18, 2025, to respond to the charge.