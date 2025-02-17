Elmina Sharks midfielder Jay Asamoah charged for attacking referee

Elmina Sharks midfielder Jay Asamoah has been formally charged with violating Section 13(1)(k) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Code following an altercation during Sunday’s Division One League match against Swedru All Blacks.

Asamoah stands accused of assaulting referee Eso Doh Morrison in an incident that has drawn significant attention.

The GFA has given Asamoah until Tuesday, February 18, 2025, to respond to the charge formally. The allegations stem from a widely circulated video that appears to show Asamoah attempting to strike the referee with a stone after Elmina Sharks suffered a 1-0 defeat.

The incident occurred as referee Morrison was making his way toward the dressing room tunnel, where he was confronted by three physically imposing individuals believed to be fans.

Despite the presence of police officers and an unidentified individual who attempted to shield the referee, some Elmina Sharks players, including Asamoah, managed to reach Morrison.

Video footage from the scene captures Asamoah picking up a stone and forcefully swinging it toward the referee.

Fortunately, the intervention of a police officer and the unidentified man prevented the stone from making direct contact with Morrison’s head.

The Ghana Football Association has condemned the incident and is expected to take further disciplinary action pending Asamoah’s response to the charge.

The way forward

Hooliganism is on the rise in Ghana football. The Ghana Football Association, together with the stakeholders, must work together to find lasting solutions to the rising problems.