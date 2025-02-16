Muntari reveals how GFA snatched Black Stars captaincy from him to Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghanaian international Sulley Muntari has revealed the surprising circumstances under which the Black Stars captaincy was transferred from him to Asamoah Gyan during a critical match against Sudan.

In an interview with 3Sports, he recounted that he had led the Ghanaian national team in two World Cup qualifiers, including a 2012 fixture against Lesotho at the Baba Yara Stadium.

With senior players such as Michael Essien unavailable, Muntari asserted that he was the natural successor for the captain’s armband.

However, during the subsequent match against Sudan in 2013, Asamoah Gyan unexpectedly took over as captain without prior notice to Muntari.

I was the captain for the game against Lesotho in Kumasi and another match. When we travelled to Sudan, they handed the captaincy to Asamoah, and I was taken aback. I thought, 'No, I’m supposed to be the captain.

Feeling sidelined, Muntari approached Gyan privately to address the issue.

I went to Asa’s room and told him, 'Asa, I am supposed to be the captain, not you. If Baffour (Gyan’s older brother) were here and they offered me the captaincy, I wouldn’t accept it because I know he deserves it. The same principle applies here.

According to Muntari, Gyan responded by stating that he had already formalised his appointment as captain by signing the necessary documents.

He said, 'Muta, I went there, and they made me sign everything,' and I replied, 'Okay,

Despite the internal disagreement, Ghana won the match 3-1, with Gyan scoring twice and Muntari also scoring.

Inconsistency in Black Stars captain selection

The long story has been there, and nothing has changed even under Otto Addo.

Recently, he chose Mohammed Kudus over Jordan Ayew to lead the team in Thomas Partey's absence during the October international window, reigniting discussions about the selection process for the national team’s leadership.