Boxer Freezy Macbones and his partner welcome baby boy

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, and his French partner are celebrating the birth of their baby boy.

Freezy Macbones took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to announce the birth of their son.

The boxer shared photos of the baby, who was born on Monday, November 25, 2024, and also revealed his name to be Quincy.

He wrote on X:

Quincy 25/11/2024. Paris our beautiful angel. Welcome future champ. #babyangel #babyboy.

Earlier this year, Freezy Macbones denied reports that he was in a romantic relationship with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay).

He had appeared on The Delay Show in January, where he openly expressed his desire to marry the radio and television presenter.

"I can't believe I'm seated right in front of you. You can ask Sister Dentaa; I've always told her that I won't marry anyone except you. Meeting you is all part of God's plan,” he said on the show.

Freezy Macbones’ comments sparked dating rumours between the pair, especially after both were spotted together on different occasions.

However, the 34-year-old later set the records straight on his relationship with Delay, insisting they were just friends.

"Delay is beautiful and is doing very well in her life. Many Ghanaians like her because of how she carries herself. Even on social media, business and all that stuff. And she is helping the Youth. So having such a person as a friend really helps. Delay is my friend," he said on Asempa FM.