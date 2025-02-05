5 disturbing acts of hooliganism in Ghana football over the last decade

What happened on Sunday, February 2, 2025, in the match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Kronamansah Park is not an isolated case or a rare instant. It’s a reflection of continuous barbaric acts which have been overlooked over the years in Ghana football.

It’s quite unfortunate a fan lost his life; however, it’s not the first time such has happened in the last decade. And sorry to say it might not be last time we witness something like that again if significant measures, changes, and stringent punishments are not implemented after the brutal stabbing of staunch Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly referred to as Nana Pooley.

The last decade has seen several incidents of extreme fan behavior, leaving behind tragic consequences and highlighting the urgent need for reform.

Here are five of the most infamous acts of hooliganism in recent years.

1. Assistant referee killed after attack in 2014

In March 2014, assistant referee Kwame Andoh Kyei was brutally attacked during a lower-tier match between Gold Stars and Naa Joe United in Bordie. Kyei, only 21, was assaulted by fans and suffered severe injuries, ultimately dying from the wounds just days after the incident.

His death sent shockwaves through Ghanaian football, and the GFA described him as one of the most promising young referees. This tragic event underscored the extreme violence that could erupt in the heat of football competition.

2. Hearts of Oak fans flood the pitch in 2016

The 2016 match between Hearts of Oak and Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities) turned ugly when Hearts of Oak fans expressed their displeasure with referee decisions by throwing bottles and water sachets onto the pitch.

The incident caused significant disruptions during the match, forcing officials to stop the game. Hearts of Oak were subsequently handed a three-match home ban and fined GH¢12,000. The attack on match officials highlighted the growing problem of fan violence in Ghanaian football.

3. Referee Theresa Bremansu assaulted in 2019

In one of the most shocking cases of violence against a female referee, Theresa Bremansu was physically attacked during a women’s league match between Prison Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies. Bremansu had not added extra time after the 90th minute, angering Prison Ladies supporters.

Following the match, players and sympathizers of Prison Ladies beat Bremansu. Security intervened to save her, but the club was fined GH¢5,000 by the GFA. This incident raised serious concerns about the safety of officials in football.

4. Asante Kotoko supporter shot in 2020

In 2020, a fan of Asante Kotoko, Augustine Oppong, was shot in the eye following violent protests at the Baba Yara Stadium. The crowd had become enraged after a controversial refereeing decision during Kotoko's 1-0 loss to Berekum Chelsea. Fans began hurling missiles onto the pitch, and after the match, violence escalated, resulting in Oppong being shot by a police officer.

Thankfully, he underwent a successful surgery. The Ghana Football Association imposed a temporary ban on Kotoko after the incident.

5. Samartex FC officials and players beaten in 2022

In a Division One League match in 2022, Skyy FC fans attacked officials and players of Samartex FC after their team drew 1-1. Furious over the result, the fans assaulted players and staff of Samartex, leading to widespread outrage.

The incident resulted in Skyy FC being handed a home ban by the GFA, which ultimately cost the club a chance for promotion to the top flight. Samartex filed a police report, but no arrests were made.