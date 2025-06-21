Why Antoine Semenyo’s dream Tottenham move could collapse

Tottenham have made an enquiry about signing Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, but they are not actively pursuing a deal at the moment.

The Ghana international is reportedly keen on joining Spurs, yet Bournemouth's steep £70 million asking price has put off Tottenham and other interested clubs, including Manchester United.

Semenyo has become crucial for Bournemouth under manager Andoni Iraola, scoring 21 goals over the last two seasons. The 25-year-old had a brilliant 2024/25 campaign, finding the net 13 times in 42 matches across all competitions.

New Tottenham boss Thomas Frank wants to strengthen his attack for the upcoming season, even though the club recently signed Mathys Tel permanently from Bayern Munich after a successful loan period.

Antoine Semenyo is hot property after a stellar season at AFC Bournemouth

Spurs are also monitoring Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo, who has caught the eye of Manchester United as well.

Semenyo's leap to EPL football

Semenyo moved to Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023 and penned a fresh five-year deal with the Cherries last July.

Before stepping up to the Premier League, he played 125 senior games for Bristol City and spent time on loan at Bath City, Newport County, and Sunderland.

The forward's impressive form has made him one of the most sought-after players outside the traditional big six clubs. His pace, direct running, and clinical finishing have helped Bournemouth establish themselves as a solid Premier League side.

However, Bournemouth's hefty valuation reflects their determination to keep hold of their star player. The south coast club are under no pressure to sell and can afford to demand top money for Semenyo, who still has four years remaining on his current contract.