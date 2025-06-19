Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana could be heading to Italy after Atalanta showed interest in signing the Southampton winger.

The 23-year-old is currently on holiday but faces an uncertain future following Southampton's relegation to the Championship. The Saints finished bottom of the Premier League with just 12 points from 38 matches last season.

Sulemana managed 26 Premier League appearances during the campaign, finding the net once and providing one assist.

Atalanta are keen to improve their squad for next season and see the pacey winger as a key target. The Serie A club have already made contact with his representatives to discuss a potential move.

Southampton are looking for around 10 million euros for the Ghana star, who still has three years left on his contract until 2027.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

The former Rennes and FC Nordjaelland player isn't short of options, with Italian club Genoa and Turkish side Trabzonspor also interested in his services.

Unless Sulemana secures a move away this summer, he'll be playing Championship football next season as Southampton try to bounce back to the Premier League.

Prophecy on Kamaldeen Sulemana’s career

In March this year, Leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, prophesied a revival in Sulemana’s career.

Once a rising star, Sulemana development had been hindered by injuries and limited playing time with the Saints.

However, the 23-year-old enjoyed a more consistent run of appearances towards the end of last season, and Prophet Telvin Sowah believed this marked the beginning of a resurgence in his career.

The prophet declared that Sulemana would rise to become one of Africa's most celebrated footballers, earning a reputation as one of the best in the world.

He further predicted that Sulemana's performances will inspire the Ghana Black Stars to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup.