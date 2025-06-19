President Mahama offers Anthony Joshua ‘special’ Ghanaian citizenship, ambassadorship

President John Dramani Mahama has invited British-Nigerian boxing star Anthony Joshua to take up Ghanaian citizenship and become the continent's boxing ambassador during a meeting at the presidential palace.

The former world heavyweight champion was visiting Accra for the Legacy RISE Sports: Battle of the Beasts boxing event organised by the president's son Sharaf Mahama, when he met with President Mahama at the Jubilee House.

President Mahama was clearly impressed by Joshua's visit and offered him citizenship because of his boxing success and links to the country.

The President made Joshua Ghana's boxing ambassador for Africa and told him the country was now his home.

'Ghana is your second home'

President Mahama spoke about his son Sharaf's love of sport, which led to Legacy Sports being set up. "I believe we can raise future world champions," President Mahama said, as he named Joshua as Ghana's boxing ambassador for Africa.

In a relaxed moment, the president told Joshua:

Ghana is your second home, if you want a passport, we'll gladly give you one.

Joshua said visiting Ghana for the boxing event wasn't originally planned but he couldn't say no because of Ghana's strong boxing tradition. He said:

I'm amazed by the culture and reception I've received since coming to Ghana.

He praised President Mahama's plans to improve Ghana's sports and said he would support them.

Joshua also revealed he was getting involved in business that could "connect Africa to the world."