Southampton manager Ivan Juric has praised Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, describing him as a great guy with top quality.

Juric's comments came after Southampton's 1-3 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at St. Mary's Stadium.

Bournemouth demonstrated their ambition to compete in Europe for the first time in their club's history, taking control of the game with two quick goals in the first half.

The opening goal came in the 14th minute when Dango Ouattara expertly headed home a cross from Ryan Christie, slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Just two minutes later, Christie turned scorer, firing a precise shot from the edge of the box into the bottom-left corner, leaving goalkeeper Ramsdale with no chance.

Southampton showed signs of a comeback in the second half when Kamaldeen Sulemana powered home a well-taken goal in the 72nd minute.

However, the Saints failed to build on their momentum, and Bournemouth sealed the victory with a swift counterattack in the 83rd minute.

Antoine Semenyo combined with Marcus Tavernier, who drove into the box and smashed home a decisive third goal.

Speaking after the match, Coach Ivan Juric commended Sulemana for his exceptional performance, stating,

He’s a great guy, great quality. I think he can do really well. Today he scored a great goal; he was dangerous all match, and I’m very happy with him.

Sulemana has been in fine form for Southampton since returning from injury, consistently delivering strong performances for the team.

What’s next for the two teams?