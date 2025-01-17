Manchester United had some difficulties stopping Kamaldeen Sulemana - Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has stated that his team found it difficult to halt the runs of Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Manchester United defeated Southampton 3-1 in a dramatic English Premier League match at Old Trafford.

Amad Diallo's second-half hat trick rescued United from a potential fourth consecutive home loss. Southampton led 1-0 at halftime thanks to an own goal by Ugarte and had chances to extend their lead but failed to capitalise.

Diallo equalised in the 82nd minute, scored again with Christian Eriksen's assist, and sealed the win after a defensive mistake by Harwood-Bellis.

Ruben Amorim, speaking to TNT Sports, hailed his team for executing the job but admitted that Sulemana was a problem for his team to deal with.

They did a very good job, Southampton, creating space between the lines. Their number 20 [Sulemana] with a lot of space behind; we had some difficulties stopping that player.

Sulemana was a constant danger down the left for Southampton, running riot, pressuring Manchester United until the end of the game.

Despite Southampton suffering a loss, Sulemana appeared to have delivered a stellar performance for his side.

Kamaldeen Sulemana attracting offers

Kamaldeen has been hit with many injuries affecting his play, but his comeback has seen much improvement as clubs have started to chase him for his signature.