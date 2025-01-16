Amad Diallo scores hat-trick as Manchester United stage a comeback against Southampton

Manchester United staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Southampton 3-1 on Thursday night in the English Premier League.

Amad Diallo's incredible second-half hat trick saved the Red Devils from a record-breaking fourth consecutive home loss at Old Trafford.

An own goal from Ugarte gave Southampton a deserved lead heading into halftime, and the Saints had opportunities through Sulemana and Mateus Fernandes to extend their advantage. However, their profligacy in front of goal proved costly.

Diallo equalised in the 82nd minute with a powerful finish and then put United ahead after combining brilliantly with Christian Eriksen. He completed his first senior hat trick following a defensive error by Harwood-Bellis, capping off a sensational individual performance.

The result lifts Manchester United to 12th place, while Southampton remains rooted to the bottom of the table with just six points.

Amad Diallo’s Impact

Amad Diallo has now been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 13 Premier League starts for Manchester United, scoring six and assisting six.

The Ivorian also becomes the first African player to reach double figures for goal involvements in a single campaign for the Red Devils.

Manchester United’s next game

Manchester United will host Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, seeking to secure their second consecutive league victory. A win would help build momentum ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash against Rangers.