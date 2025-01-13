'This is a new beginning for him' — New Southampton boss on Kamaldeen Sulemana

Southampton's new coach, Ivan Juric, has hailed Kamaldeen Sulemana for his stellar performance on his return, citing it as "a new beginning" for the talented winger.

Sulemana delivered a dazzling display, scoring one goal and providing an assist to help the Saints secure a 3-0 victory over Swansea City, advancing to the next round of the competition.

The electric winger opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a brilliant finish, giving the home fans at St. Mary’s Stadium plenty to cheer about. Sulemana’s goal set the tone for a dominant performance by Southampton, who looked in control from the outset.

Speaking after the game, head coach Ivan Jurić expressed his excitement about having Sulemana back and his hopes for the player’s contribution to the team.

I am very happy with him. In these 20 days, he’s worked hard as he was not in good shape, but now he’s feeling better. I think he can give us a lot. Today he did well: a goal, an assist, and I think for him this is a new beginning.

The coach further commended Sulemana's effort and determination to regain his place in the team.

Sulemana, in the last 20 days, has worked very hard. He wasn’t in very good shape, but now I’m satisfied with his performance in this first game. He’s a young player who needs confidence, but he can really help us. I know everything about Sulemana from his time in France and the challenges he faced here.

Sulemana’s return to the team is big news for him, having been experiencing setbacks due to injuries.

