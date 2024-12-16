Kamaldeen Sulemana’s 15th-minute substitution ‘made sense’ - Sacked Southampton coach

Fired Southampton coach Russell Martin has justified his decision to substitute Kamaldeen Sulemana just 15 minutes into their match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Kamaldeen, making his first start of the season after a campaign riddled with injuries, faced a tough outing as Spurs scored three goals within the opening 14 minutes. The game ended in a 5-0 thrashing at St. Mary’s, with Tottenham dominating the first half.

A brace from James Maddison, along with goals from Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, and Pape Matar Sarr, gave Spurs a commanding lead before halftime. While the second half saw Southampton improve, with attempts from players like Dominic Ballard, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, they failed to find the net. An offside goal by Fernandes added to their frustration.

Spurs, on the other hand, eased through the second half, maintaining their advantage and securing their first win in five matches.

Southampton remains at the bottom of the Premier League table with just five points and a dismal -25 goal difference.

Speaking after the match, Russell Martin defended his choice to substitute the Ghanaian winger, emphasising that it was a tactical move under difficult circumstances.

We were 3-0 down in 14 minutes. We had to change the shape. I feel for Kamaldeen, but we knew he would have to come off early at some point. He hasn’t played a lot, and 55-60 minutes was going to be his max. It made sense.

What’s next for Kamaldeen Sulemana?