2025 WASSCE: Written papers begin today with 461,640 candidates nationwide

The 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) written papers officially commence today, Wednesday, August 20, 2025, with a total of 461,640 candidates sitting across Ghana.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) confirmed that the government has released sufficient funds to support the conduct of the exams. All depot keepers and examination materials have been dispatched to their centres to ensure smooth operations.

John Kapi, WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, told Graphic Online on Monday, August 18.

We are in a comfortable position right now. All depot keepers and materials have been dispatched to the centres.

MUST READ: 10 Most Dangerous Animals in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s candidates include 207,381 males and 254,259 females, reflecting a slight increase from the 460,611 students who sat in 2024. On average, each student will write eight subjects out of 65 available.

The 2025 edition marks the fourth batch of Ghanaian students taking the Ghana-only WASSCE, introduced in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the academic calendar.

Meanwhile, WAEC member states such as Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia have since reverted to the traditional May/June schedule.

The examination process started earlier with practical assessments on August 5, 2025, which were carried out successfully in senior high and technical schools nationwide. The first written paper, Picture Making (Essay and Objective), was taken on Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

WAEC further indicated that the first batch of question papers had been distributed, with subsequent dispatches to follow in stages.

The written exams will be conducted in about 701 centres nationwide.