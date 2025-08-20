I will use the GHALCA Top 4 game to assess Kotoko's readiness for Africa – Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito says the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament will serve as a crucial test for his team’s readiness ahead of their campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Porcupine Warriors will face Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars in their opening game on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the University of Ghana Stadium.
Both teams are gearing up for continental competitions, with Kotoko competing in the Confederation Cup and GoldStars representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League.
MUST READ: Alexander Isak declares Newcastle relationship 'can’t continue' amid Liverpool interest
According to Zito, the tournament provides high-profile matches that are otherwise difficult to arrange locally.
The GHALCA Top 4 will help me a lot, especially for those of us preparing for Africa. In Ghana, finding games like this is very difficult. You hardly see Kotoko playing Hearts or Medeama in friendly matches. This competition gives us that opportunity, and I will use it to assess my boys and see how best we can approach Africa.
READ ALSO: Mohamed Salah makes history as first-ever 3-time PFA Player of the Year winner
Kotoko’s Continental Path
Kotoko will begin their CAF Confederation Cup journey against Nigeria’s Kwara United in the first preliminary round. The first leg will be hosted in Ghana between September 19 and 21, before travelling for the return fixture in Nigeria from September 26 to 28.
READ MORE: 10 Most Dangerous Animals in the World
Should they advance, they will face Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Casablanca in the second preliminary round scheduled for October.