Mohamed Salah makes history as first-ever 3-time PFA Player of the Year winner

Mohamed Salah has cemented his place in football history by becoming the first player to win the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Men’s Player of the Year award three times.

The Liverpool forward claimed the prestigious honour on Tuesday after leading the Reds to Premier League triumph last season.

The Egyptian talisman netted 29 goals and registered 18 assists, driving Liverpool to their record-equalling 20th English top-flight title with four matches to spare.

Salah had previously won the award in the 2017/18 and 2021/22 campaigns.

The 33-year-old has also collected the Football Writers’ Association and Premier League Player of the Year accolades in recent months, further underlining his dominance.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers was named Young Player of the Year following a breakthrough season that included his senior England debut.

Salah was joined in the 2024/25 PFA Premier League Team of the Year by Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and summer signing Milos Kerkez.

Arsenal’s William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, and Declan Rice also earned places, alongside Nottingham Forest duo Matz Sels and Chris Wood. Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, who finished just behind Salah in the Golden Boot race, was also included.

Women's Category

In the women’s category, Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey won the PFA Women’s Player of the Year after inspiring the Gunners to Champions League glory.

The Spanish midfielder scored 19 goals across all competitions, including eight in Europe, during her debut season in England.

