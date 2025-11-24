GFA charges Asante Kotoko over “inciteful” social media post after Samartex draw

Asante Kotoko SC have been formally charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a social media post described as “inciteful” and capable of provoking hostility toward match officials following their goalless draw with FC Samartex on Matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.

According to the GFA’s sanction statement, Kotoko are being cited for a breach of Section 34(6)(d) of the 2025 Premier League Regulations. The Association states that the club

published comments on social media that were inciteful and posed a risk of violence against the match official,

conduct which it says

constitutes misconduct that brings the game into disrepute.

The post in question, made on Kotoko’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, criticized referee Aduntera’s decision to award a penalty to Samartex, reading:

Referee Aduntera has awarded a penalty for a foul outside the box.

In referencing this statement, the GFA noted that the commentary “had the potential to incite public disaffection toward the referee” and “created an atmosphere that could endanger the safety of match officials.

”The Reds have been given until Wednesday, November 26, 2025, to officially respond to the charge, with the GFA reiterating in the statement that the club “must file its response within the stipulated time frame” or risk further sanctions.

The incident stems from a contentious moment late in the game when Samartex were awarded a penalty, a call that sparked heated debate among supporters. Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Camara, however, produced a crucial save to preserve the 0–0 draw.

The result keeps Kotoko within touching distance of the league’s top positions, though off-field matters now demand urgent attention.This latest charge adds to growing scrutiny surrounding club-official relations and the use of social media by clubs in the Premier League.

The GFA emphasized in its communication that it remains committed to “protecting the integrity of the competition and ensuring the safety of all match officials.”