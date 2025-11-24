Madrid defender dies after tragic head collision in lower-division match

Ghana’s football community has been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of promising young defender Ignatius Bossompem, who passed away after a head collision during a Division Two League match in the Western Region.

The heartbreaking incident occurred during a fiercely contested Week 2 fixture of the 2025/26 Western Regional Division Two League between Young Madrid FC and Samreboi-based Naajo Royals FC.

What began as a routine league encounter turned devastating when Bossompem was involved in a mid-air head collision that sent him crashing to the turf.

The stadium was thrown into chaos as players, officials, and spectators rushed to understand the severity of the situation.

Medical personnel sprinted onto the pitch to stabilise the stricken defender before he was rushed to the Samartex Hospital.

Despite swift intervention and emergency treatment, he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The loss of Ignatius Bossompem has cast a sombre cloud over the regional football fraternity, with tributes flooding in for the talented youngster whose career showed great promise and was only beginning to flourish.

League officials are expected to review the circumstances surrounding the incident as the football community grapples with the tragedy.

FC Samartex mourns the young defender

FC Samartex has expressed profound sorrow following the tragic passing of Bossompem. In an official statement released on Sunday, the club extended heartfelt condolences to Young Madrid FC, the player’s teammates, and the bereaved family.

The club described the news as one that brings “profound grief”, adding that it stands in solidarity with Young Madrid FC during this painful moment.