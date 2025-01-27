[Video] Semenyo hits WWE-inspired celebration after his goal against Nottingham Forest

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo elevated his goal celebrations to a new level by executing a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) move after scoring against Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth delivered a dominant performance at the Vitality Stadium, thrashing Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the Premier League.

Justin Kluivert opened the scoring with a brilliant solo effort, giving the Cherries a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The second half saw an offensive masterclass from Bournemouth, with Dango Ouattara netting a remarkable hat trick, scoring in the 55th, 61st, and 87th minutes.

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo sealed the emphatic victory with a stoppage-time strike, bringing his season tally to six goals.

Semenyo's celebration stole the spotlight as he performed WWE legend Booker T’s iconic Spinaroonie, flawlessly executing a one-handed spin to the delight of fans.

Semenyo's stats this season

With six goals and three assists in 22 Premier League appearances this season, Semenyo continues to establish himself as a key player for Bournemouth and the Black Stars.

His impressive contributions have also earned him a place in an elite group, becoming only the second Ghanaian after Tony Yeboah to achieve 10 goal involvements within his first two Premier League seasons.

This commanding victory highlighted Bournemouth’s attacking depth while further solidifying Semenyo’s growing reputation.

As Ghana gears up for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March, Semenyo’s red-hot form could be a crucial asset for the Black Stars, especially after the nation is disappointed at the Africa Cup of Nations.