Bournemouth delivered a stunning performance at the Vitality Stadium, thrashing Nottingham Forest 5-0 in an emphatic English Premier League victory on Saturday afternoon.

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo capped off the dominant display with the fifth goal, marking his sixth strike of the season and further cementing his importance to the Cherries.

The match started cautiously, with a slow-paced first half punctuated only by Justin Kluivert’s brilliant opener. Picking up the ball in his half, Kluivert embarked on a daring solo run before unleashing a powerful strike that sailed past goalkeeper Sels into the bottom left corner. This moment of magic was enough to give Bournemouth a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

However, the second half saw a completely different game as Bournemouth unleashed their full attacking arsenal.

Dango Ouattara doubled the lead in the 55th minute, heading in Kluivert’s pinpoint cross at the back post. Just six minutes later, Ouattara struck again, displaying composure to hold off defenders before slotting the ball into the net.

The relentless Cherries weren’t finished yet. In the 87th minute, Ouattara completed his hat trick. Tavernier’s attempted cross-turned-shot was spilt by Sels, allowing Ouattara to tap into an empty net.

Deep into stoppage time, Antoine Semenyo put the icing on the cake. Receiving a pass from Tavernier, Semenyo fired a precise shot into the bottom right corner, sealing a memorable victory for Bournemouth.

Semenyo’s stellar season

Antoine Semenyo continues to impress in the Premier League, with six goals and three assists in 22 appearances for Bournemouth this season. His performance has seen him join an exclusive club, becoming only the second Ghanaian player after Tony Yeboah to record 10 goal involvements in their first two Premier League seasons.