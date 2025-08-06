Hakimi rape case: Secret messages from girls and Mbappe’s support revealed

French newspaper L'Équipe has published new details about the rape case against PSG star Achraf Hakimi that could undermine the prosecution's arguments when the matter goes to trial.

The revelations come as prosecutors in Nanterre have formally asked for the 26-year-old Morocco international to face trial at the criminal court of Hauts-de-Seine.

The case began in March 2023 when a woman accused Hakimi of rape after visiting his home following contact on Instagram. She told police his behaviour was "forceful but not violent" and claimed she repeatedly said "no" whilst insisting she remained in control.

Text messages sent during the alleged incident appear crucial to the case. At 1:50am she wrote "it's very serious" and later at 2:22am messaged "he's raping me, I swear on my mother."

However, police later discovered earlier texts the woman hadn't initially disclosed, showing her planning the meeting with a friend and writing "Try to get the codes, we'll rob him" and "I'm gonna f*** him." When questioned about these messages, she claimed they were "dark humor."

Two psychological evaluations produced conflicting results. The first expert found her account "sincere and authentic" but noted language suggesting disrespect rather than assault.

The second expert said Hakimi likely had "no insight into her intentions," pointing to mismatched expectations.

Hakimi's lawyer Fanny Colin argued the messages revealed "a coordinated attempt to manipulate the situation" and questioned the accuser's credibility.

Kylian Mbappe's support

Kylian Mbappé was among those who gave evidence, with witnesses describing Hakimi as highly aware of consent issues and the risks of fame.

Hakimi told L'Équipe in January:

The truth is, when you're successful, you become an easy target. They wanted to blackmail me.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. His lawyer called the charges "incomprehensible and senseless."

