6 Footballers convicted of rape and sexual assault

Over the years, several professional footballers have been found guilty of rape or sexual offences by courts across the world.

These cases gained wide attention and left many shocked. Here are six players who have been convicted on rape and sexual assault charges over the years.

1. Dani Alves

In February 2024, Brazilian defender Dani Alves was convicted of raping a woman in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona on New Year’s Eve 2022.

He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. Alves won his appeal against his rape conviction as a Spanish court overturned the ruling on Friday, March 28, 2025.

2. Robinho

Former Manchester City and Real Madrid player Robinho was sentenced to nine years in prison in Italy in 2017 for gang-raping a woman in Milan in 2013.

The conviction was confirmed by Italy’s highest court in 2022. Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled in 2024 that he must serve the sentence in Brazil. He was arrested by federal police at his home in the city of Santos after the ruling.

READ ALSO: Why Thomas Partey can sign for new club despite rape charges

3. Sanmi Odelusi

Sanmi Odelusi

In March 2025, former Bolton and Coventry winger Sanmi Odelusi was found guilty of raping a sleeping woman in London in 2021. He was sentenced to seven years in prison by a UK court.

4. Patrick Ada

Patrick Ada

Patrick Ada was convicted of raping a woman in London in December 2012 after the incident happened earlier that same year. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Ada had played for clubs including Crewe Alexandra and Kilmarnock.

5. Tesfaye Bramble

Tesfaye Bramble

Tesfaye Bramble, brother of former Premier League defender Titus Bramble, was convicted of rape in June 2011. He received a four-and-a-half-year sentence after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

6. Kingsley Sarfo

Kingsley Sarfo

Ghanaian footballer Kingsley Sarfo was convicted in Sweden of statutory rape involving underage girls in 2018. He was jailed for two years and eight months in the European country for two child rape counts, a Malmo District Court ruled in June 2018.