How Dr Omane Boamah helped save lives during May 9 Accra Sports Stadium Disaster

The boss of Accra Great Olympics has paid a special tribute to Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, revealing how the politician helped save lives during one of Ghana's worst sporting tragedies.

Dr Omane Boamah died alongside seven others when a military helicopter crashed on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, shocking the nation and leaving football fans mourning a man many didn't know had once been their hero.

Great Olympics General Manager Eric Alagidede has now disclosed that Dr Omane Boamah was part of the medical team that rushed to help victims of the devastating May 9 Stadium disaster, showing the hands-on leadership that set him apart from other politicians.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Alagidede praised the late minister's character and revealed his passion for football as a devoted Asante Kotoko supporter. He explained:

He had that leadership quality you will always look for and admire about him. He always wanted to get his hands dirty and not just sit in his office like most of his colleagues do. So, I learned a lot from him even though I didn't really have a personal relationship with him. He was not your typical African leader.

Dr Omane Boamah role's on May 9

The Great Olympics chief then dropped the bombshell revelation about Dr Omane Boamah's heroic role during the stadium tragedy. He revealed:

Many people don't know this, but Dr. Omane Boamah was part of the medical team that offered rescue services to victims of the May 9 Stadium disaster and was very passionate about football as a supporter of Asante Kotoko.

The May 9 disaster remains one of Ghana's darkest sporting moments, and learning that a future government minister was among those who rushed to help victims adds another layer to Dr Omane Boamah's legacy.

The fatal helicopter crash claimed eight lives, including several top government officials and military personnel.

Along with Dr Omane Boamah, the victims included Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, former Central Regional Minister Samuel Sarpong, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, and three military personnel, namely; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Malin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.