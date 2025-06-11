Top 15 transfer rumours of summer 2025

The summer transfer window is heating up with some massive moves on the cards.

From Premier League stars looking for fresh challenges to European giants hunting for new talent, this window promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory.

With Financial Fair Play rules still causing headaches for some clubs and Saudi Arabia continuing to splash the cash, expect plenty of surprises before the window slams shut.

Pulse Sports presents the biggest rumours doing the rounds as clubs prepare for next season.

1. Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP)

The Swedish striker is almost certain to leave Portugal this summer after banging in 54 goals in all competitions. Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all sniffing around, with Sporting wanting around £59m for a player they bought from Coventry for just £17m two years ago.

2. Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

With Haaland staying at City until 2034, Isak is now the most wanted striker in England. The problem? Newcastle want over £100m and won't budge, especially after securing Champions League football. That massive price tag might keep him at St James' Park for now.

3. Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

The Ghana midfielder's contract is running down, and his future is up in the air. While Arteta wants to keep him, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Saudi clubs are all interested in snapping him up on a free transfer.

4. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

It's not a question of if Rashford leaves, but for how much. Amorim froze him out almost immediately, though he showed his quality during a loan spell at Aston Villa. United want £40m, but Villa's failure to get Champions League football has complicated things. Barcelona are keen but don't want to pay the asking price.

5. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

The young Argentine has fallen out with Amorim several times and was told to find a new club after his angry reaction to being benched for the Europa League final. Chelsea, Napoli, AC Milan, Tottenham and Al-Nassr are all potential destinations for the 20-year-old.

6. Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Milan's failure to qualify for Europe has left them vulnerable to losing their biggest stars. The Portuguese winger has been inconsistent recently, and the club might cash in. Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are all keeping a close eye on this one.

7. Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

After a disappointing move to Galatasaray last summer when his dream transfer to a top European club fell through, Osimhen is ready to try again. With 37 goals in all competitions, he's clearly too good for Turkey and wants that elite move he missed out on.

8. Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

The £100m man has never lived up to his price tag at City and looks certain to leave. At nearly 30, he needs regular football to make the most of his talent. Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton are early contenders for his signature.

9. Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Mbappe's arrival pushed the Brazilian down the pecking order, and he ended the season on the bench. New manager Xabi Alonso wants to keep him, but Madrid might need to sell to fund new signings. Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested.

10. Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

The French forward is far too good to be warming Chelsea's bench and should have left in January. Bayern Munich were put off by Chelsea's ridiculous £62m asking price for a player they bought for £52m. Manchester United and Tottenham are also watching.

11. Antony (Manchester United)

Once written off as one of United's biggest flops, Antony has revived his career at Real Betis with 14 goal contributions in 26 games. Betis want to keep him permanently, but face competition from Atletico Madrid and others.

12. Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

For the second summer running, the Colombian's future is uncertain. After Barcelona couldn't afford him last year, Al-Nassr are now ready to pay at least £70m to bring him in as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

13. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Despite his incredible record of winning titles throughout his career, Coman has been told he can leave after starting just 20 games last season. Arsenal and Barcelona have been mentioned, but a Saudi move looks more likely.

14. Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

It would have been unthinkable last year, but United might sell their homegrown talent. Mainoo has struggled under Amorim, and as an academy graduate, he'd represent 'pure profit' for the club's finances. Chelsea showed interest in January and could return.

15. Alvaro Carreras (Benfica)

