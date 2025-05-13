Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid after tensions with Mbappe and Bellingham

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has reportedly decided to leave the club after a growing fallout involving teammates Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

The 24-year-old Brazilian refused to play in Sunday’s El Clasico at the Nou Camp, where Real Madrid lost 4-3 to Barcelona. That result left Madrid seven points behind in the LaLiga title race with just three matches left.

According to reports in Spain, Rodrygo feels pushed out at the club following the arrivals of Mbappe and Bellingham. He had hoped to be one of the team’s key stars alongside fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr.

But with both Mbappe and Bellingham now getting the spotlight, Rodrygo has been left feeling sidelined.

Mbappe has been the centre of attention after scoring 38 goals this season, while Bellingham has won praise for his strong performances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2023.

Their arrivals have not only shifted media focus but also forced manager Carlo Ancelotti to change the team’s shape.

To make room for Mbappe up front, Rodrygo was pushed to the wing, while Bellingham dropped into midfield. As the season went on, Ancelotti seemed to prefer a front three of Vinicius Jr, Bellingham and Mbappe, leaving Rodrygo out of key matches.

Major changes at Real Madrid

With Ancelotti leaving to coach Brazil, Xabi Alonso is expected to take charge next season. However, Rodrygo seems determined to move on. Spanish outlet Marca reports that he is “very angry” and has locked himself at home since refusing to play El Clasico.

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Santos and has made over 250 appearances, winning major honours including two Champions League titles and three LaLiga trophies.