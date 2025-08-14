Fire destroys shops worth over GHS 1 million near Ho technical university

Several shops at Nogora Junction, near the Ho Technical University, were gutted by fire on the evening of 13 August. The blaze, which began shortly before 6 p.m., tore through a popular pub known as Nogora, two boutiques, and other businesses along the stretch, resulting in substantial losses for the proprietors.

Although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, local residents suspect it may have been triggered by an electrical fault.

“We were in the pub doing some work when one of the sales girls raised the fire alarm. We reached out for the fire extinguisher but the flames were too intense, so we had to call the fire service,” an eyewitness told 3news. “There was no gas or cooking at the time, so we suspect it’s an electrical fault that caused the fire,” he added.

One devastated shop-owner estimated the value of goods destroyed at over GHS 1 million. “The lights have been on and off all day and that has been the situation in this particular area — and I suspect it is electrical fault somewhere,” the owner said.

Firefighters arrived promptly and managed to bring the situation under control. The Ho Municipal Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, Divisional Fire Officer Grade II Sedem Tay, told the press that his team took over two hours to completely extinguish the flames.

