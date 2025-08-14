Man dies after allegedly jumping off Achimota roundabout overpass

A man has died after allegedly leaping from the Dimples overpass at the Achimota Roundabout in Accra on Wednesday.

The deceased, who was dressed in denim trousers and a white long-sleeved shirt, was discovered lying motionless on the road beneath the bridge.

Onlookers had covered his face with leaves as a crowd gathered at the scene, awaiting the arrival of emergency services to remove the body.

The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear. While the police have yet to issue an official statement, some officers were observed at the location speaking with eyewitnesses.

In 2025, global suicide remains a significant public health challenge, with around 727,000 lives lost each year, the majority in low- and middle-income countries. Men die by suicide at more than twice the rate of women, and young people aged 15–29, along with elderly men over 65, are among the most vulnerable groups.

Key drivers include mental health disorders, financial hardship, social isolation, stigma, and, according to emerging research, factors like chronic boredom.

Effective prevention strategies combine public awareness campaigns, early detection of suicidal thoughts, improved access to mental health care, and targeted interventions for high-risk groups. Restricting access to common means of suicide, implementing supportive legislation, and training community “gatekeepers” such as teachers and health workers have also proven effective.

