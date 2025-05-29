Ashanti Region: 25-year-old man commits suicide with sponge over broken heart

A 25-year-old man, identified as Nicholas Apotei, has reportedly taken his own life in Edwenase, a suburb within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly in the Ashanti Region.

According to multiple reports, the deceased died by suicide due to emotional trauma following the loss of his lover.

His lifeless body was allegedly discovered hanging from a sponge that had been tightly secured to the noose of a ceiling fan in his kitchen. The incident was discovered at around 10:00 a.m. on 24 May 2025.

The matter was promptly reported to the Mamponteng District Police, who retrieved the body and deposited it at the morgue for autopsy.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Nicholas had been in a relationship with a woman named Perpetual from Bekwai.

About a week prior to the incident, she reportedly ended the relationship, leaving Nicholas devastated.

Despite repeated efforts to reconcile, she remained firm in her decision, which allegedly left Nicholas heartbroken.

He is said to have begun expressing suicidal thoughts, which he eventually acted upon.

A statement from the Ashanti Regional Police Command read:

On 24/05/2025 at 1000 hours, Oliver Donkor of Edwenase came to the station and reported that his friend, Nicholas Apotei, aged 25, had hanged himself in his kitchen at Edwenase.

The police, along with the complainant, proceeded to the scene and found the lifeless body of a young man, aged approximately 25, wearing white shorts and a singlet, hanging in his kitchen.

The victim was found to have used a sponge to tie a noose to the ceiling fan, while his iPhone 16 Pro Max was placed on the kitchen cabinet facing him.

The statement added:

The body was carefully examined. No marks of assault were found; however, the neck was swollen and the tongue protruded.

Meanwhile, the police have invited Perpetual, who is believed to have ended her relationship with Nicholas, to assist with ongoing investigations.

This tragic development comes just weeks after a Level 100 student at the University of Education, Winneba, also died by suicide, allegedly after discovering his partner’s infidelity.