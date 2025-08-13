Kafui Danku says Nigerian actors could be using piracy claims to chase clout

The Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA), Kafui Danku, has cast doubt on the sincerity of recent piracy allegations from some Nigerian filmmakers, hinting that the public complaints may be more about chasing clout than addressing the problem.

Speaking on Hitz FM on 13 August 2025, Kafui revealed that the NFA is working closely with the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Ministry of Communications to combat piracy. However, she criticised the trend of Nigerian filmmakers attacking Ghanaians and Ghanaian institutions online without providing credible evidence.

She cited the April 2025 case of Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye, who accused certain Ghanaian television stations of airing her films without permission.

‘The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST’, a groundbreaking science fiction film produced by Q-Vision Ltd, has been selected to screen at the prestigious Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival (MiSciFi). This marks a significant achievement for the Ghanaian film industry, showcasing local talent on an international stage.

From Date Rush to Good Morning Ghana, explore the top TV programmes in Ghana that blend entertainment, culture, and insightful conversations, captivating audiences across the country

Ghanaian Cinema on the Rise! From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt dramas, discover the top 5 films redefining storytelling in Ghana. With powerhouse casts, visionary directors, and captivating narratives, these movies are putting Ghanaian cinema on the global map.

According to Kafui, she reached out to Bimbo to request proof that could aid investigations, but was told that the evidence had been sent via a disappearing message, which was no longer accessible.

Kafui said she found the explanation absurd but chose not to escalate the matter, suspecting that some of these outbursts may be strategic attempts to draw attention.

I know this is a major problem we’ve been trying to work on. We’ve met with the NCA, the Minister of Communications, and others. There’s work in progress. But when these Nigerians recently post and abuse the whole country or abuse the institutions without evidence, I am tempted to believe that maybe they are beginning to use us to chase some clout

Because recently, after Bimbo lashed out and we reached out to her, I later went on UTV and she saw a headline where I said I reached out but she did not respond. She got in touch, we started chatting, and I asked her, can I have the evidence so we can put it on file and then start working at it?

She told me that whoever sent that message sent it to her in a disappearing mode, which I think is ridiculous. But I didn’t want to stretch it out because if they are truly using us for some sort of attention, it is working

The piracy problem in Ghana's entertainment industry is once again making headlines, with filmmakers from both Ghana and Nigeria expressing frustration over the unauthorised use of their work.

Over the years, several Ghanaian and Nigerian filmmakers, including Mercy Johnson, Xandy Kamel, and Omoni Oboli, and others, have accused certain Ghanaian television stations of airing their movies without permission.