The mysterious 100-year football curse that no one has broken yet

Benfica is a name known far beyond Portugal in the world of football, and albeit being successful domestically, their lack of European glory for decades is often attributed to a special curse.

With two glorious European Cup wins in 1961 and 1962, the club once stood proudly at the top of European football. But since then, despite reaching eight European finals, they have never won again.

Many believe this misfortune stems from a curse which was spoken by their former coach, Béla Guttmann.

The Guttmann curse

Back in 1962, after leading Benfica to back-to-back European Cup victories. The second being a stunning 5-3 win over Real Madrid, Guttmann felt he deserved more. He boldly asked the club's board for a 65% pay rise. When they refused, he stormed out, reportedly declaring:

Not in a hundred years from now will Benfica ever be European champion.

From that moment on, the so-called curse was born.

Guttmann's background

Béla Guttmann was no ordinary man. Born in Budapest in 1899, he started life as a dancer before turning to football. He travelled the world, playing and coaching in Hungary, Austria, the USA, Brazil, and Italy.

He lived through the horrors of the Holocaust, losing family and friends, but survived to continue his journey in football.

Known for his strong opinions, Guttmann never shied from controversy. After being dismissed from AC Milan, he famously told reporters:

I have been sacked even though I am neither a criminal nor a homosexual. Goodbye.

All attack - Guttmann's philosophy

He later managed FC Porto and, in a shock move, joined their rivals Benfica. There, he made big decisions, sacking 20 senior players and bringing in a young star from Mozambique named Eusebio.

Under Guttmann, Benfica played bold, attacking football. He once said:

I never minded if the opposition scored because I always thought we could score more.

His belief in psychological preparation also helped his team dream big, especially in the 1962 final.

Though Guttmann soon moved on, he believed “the third season is fatal” and his shadow never left.

Eusebio pleads with Guttmann posthumously

Even Eusebio believed in the curse. In 1990, before a European final in Vienna, he visited Guttmann’s grave, asking for forgiveness.

The curse seemed to continue in 2014, when Benfica lost yet another final. They were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Sevilla after then coach Jorge Jesus and his players publicly laughed off the curse.