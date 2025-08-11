2 Boxers confirmed dead after separate fights on same night

Two Japanese fighters have tragically died from brain injuries suffered during the same boxing event in Tokyo, prompting urgent safety reviews across the sport.

Hiromasa Urakawa, 28, passed away on Saturday following his knockout defeat to Yoji Saito in the eighth round on 2 August.

His death came just one day after fellow boxer Shigetoshi Kotari died from injuries sustained in a separate bout on the same card at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall.

Both men underwent emergency surgery for subdural haematoma; a serious condition where blood builds up between the skull and brain tissue. Despite medical intervention, neither fighter survived their injuries.

The World Boxing Organisation expressed its grief over the double tragedy:

ADVERTISEMENT

It mourns the passing of Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito.

Hiromasa Urakawa

The statement continued:

This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card. We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Japan Boxing Commission has responded swiftly to the deaths by announcing major changes to fight regulations. All Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation title bouts will now be limited to 10 rounds instead of 12 - a significant reduction aimed at protecting fighter safety.

Japanese media reports suggest the commission has launched a full investigation into both deaths and plans to hold a crucial meeting in September to discuss the incidents further.

Similar incident in Ghana

Late Nigerian boxer, Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju

The deaths add to boxing's mounting safety concerns in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March this year, Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju 'Success' died after collapsing during a bout in Ghana.

Olanrewaju collapsed at the Bukom Boxing Arena and was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead in whilst fighting Ghana's John Mbanugu. A post-mortem later found he died from heart failure.