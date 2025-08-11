Ghana's fastest man to race both Africa's and World's Fastest Men in Hungary

Ghana’s fastest man Abdul-Rasheed Saminu will face off against both the world's quickest man and Africa's fastest sprinter when he lines up at the István Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

The Ghanaian 100m record holder makes his European circuit debut against a stellar field featuring Jamaica's Kishane Thompson; who ran the world's fastest time this year, and Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala, Africa's all-time quickest man.

Saminu has enjoyed a remarkable 2025 season, twice breaking Ghana's national record. He first ran 9.86 seconds in May before improving to 9.84s seven weeks later, a time that ranks seventh globally this year.

The 27-year-old former University of Ghana student finished his collegiate career at June's NCAA championships and now gets his biggest test yet against world-class opposition in the Hungarian capital.

Saminu up against continent and global best

Thompson leads the charge after his explosive 9.75s personal best at Jamaica's national championships, which is the fastest anyone has run this season.

Meanwhile, Omanyala brings the African record of 9.77s to what promises to be an electric showdown.

The quality runs deep throughout the field, with American veteran Ronnie Baker, Nigeria's Kanyinsola Ajayi and Jamaican duo Ackeem Blake and Rohan Watson all having broken the 10-second barrier this year.

Saminu's dramatic improvement over recent months has transformed him from promising collegiate athlete to genuine contender on the world stage. His breakthrough campaign has already rewritten Ghanaian sprinting history twice over.

The men's 100m serves as the meeting's headline act, scheduled for 17:27 GMT. For Saminu, it represents a golden opportunity to test himself against the planet's elite and potentially lower his national record once more.

With Thompson and Omanyala leading the charge, Budapest's track could witness fireworks as Ghana's fastest man announces himself globally.