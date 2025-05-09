Xabi Alonso exits Bayer Leverkusen, looks to become new Real Madrid manager

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of this season, with reports suggesting he will take over as Real Madrid’s new manager.

The 43-year-old Spaniard told his players the news before Friday’s training session. His current contract runs until 2026, but he has chosen to step down a year early.

Ahead of his final home game with the German side, Alonso shared:

This is the right moment to announce it. Clarity is good for everyone.

Alonso, a former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder, took charge of Leverkusen in October 2022 when they were near the bottom of the Bundesliga. Under his leadership, the team won the league and cup double last season, an achievement never seen before at the club.

A proud Alonso said he was glad about what he’s achieved with the Bundesliga side:

I think that we can be happy, we can be proud of what we have achieved during this time.

Although Leverkusen made history by going unbeaten in the Bundesliga last season, this year they couldn’t maintain the same form and now sit eight points behind champions Bayern Munich with two matches remaining. He added:

I have tried to squeeze them as much as possible. They have given me so much, so maybe we are empty right now.

Real Madrid target Alonso

Real Madrid are expected to name Alonso as their manager on a three-year deal. Current boss Carlo Ancelotti is rumoured to be leaving at the end of the season and could take charge of Brazil’s national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.