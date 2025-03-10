Bayern star Leroy Sane in danger after furiously pushing match official (Video)

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane could face possible sanctions after a moment of lost focus and frustration in his side’s 2-3 defeat to VFL Bochum on Saturday.

Sane was substituted in the 63rd minute after the visitors pulled parity to level the scores at 2-2.

He was replaced by Michael Olise, however, before he stepped out, he was involved in a quick altercation with the fourth official.

A frustrated Sane, who was unhappy with his substitution, pushed the fourth official’s hand away before exiting the pitch.

The fourth official appeared to be directing Konrad Laimer who was also coming on but his stretched arm was in Sane’s way. Sane instead of passing behind him or simply prompting him, pushed his arm away before dabbing up Olise.

This incident has left many worried that the 29-year-old might be punished for his actions.

Match results

Bayern took a two-goal lead before the half-hour mark via a brace from Raphael Guerreiro. It could have been three, but Serge Gnabry’s 22nd-minute penalty was saved.

Medic Jakov pulled one back for the visitors in the 31st minute. Vincent Kompany’s side held on to their 2-1 lead into recess despite going down to only 10 men when Joao Palhinha was sent off in the 42nd minute.

Goals from Ibrahima Sissoko and Bero Matus in the 51st and 71st-minute respectively gave Bochum a surprise win at the Allianz Arena.

In the other German Bundesliga games, both Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen were stunned at home.

READ ALSO: FIFA President entertains Drake replying to Kendrick Lamar at World Cup final show