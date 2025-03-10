Ghanaians roast Yaw Dabo for visiting top French club in ‘oversized jacket'

Ghanaians hilariously reacted to veteran actor turned football administrator, Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo, recent working visit to a top flight club in France.

The well-known actor visited French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes as part of his networking with other top European clubs over the years. Yaw Dabo was welcomed by an official of the Nantes.

A video of the two as together with a third unnamed person interacting has since gone viral. In the video circulating online, Yaw Dabo, owner of Dabo Soccer Academy, was captured chatting with the official albeit was exactly they were talking about remains unclear.

Yaw Dabo donned black shoes, green pants, and a black winter jacket as the trio strolled through what looked like a green park leading to the club’s training grounds.

Some Ghanaians who reacted to the viral video were left stunned by his choice of jacket.

They jokingly made comments suggesting the jacket was bigger him, with some making fun of him for wearing an “adult coat.”

Others also simply believed people focusing on his dressing rather than the connections he’s building with clubs was meaningless.

Yaw Dabo's advice to Jude Bellingham

His European tour has seen him visit clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and also brought Arsenal scouts to monitor players at his academy in Ghana.

In September last year, he disclosed that he advised England international Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid.

This happened months before Bellingham's actual transfer in 2023.

During his visit to Borussia Dortmund in April 2023, facilitated by former Dortmund coach Otto Addo, Dabo met with various players in the German team, including Bellingham.