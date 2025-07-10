UN Vote Abstention: Sam George urges parliament to expedite passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and former Minister for Communications, Samuel Nartey George, has issued a strong appeal to Parliament to expedite the passage of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

His remarks come amid ongoing controversy surrounding Ghana’s decision to abstain from a vote on the renewal of the mandate of the United Nations Independent Expert on Protection Against Violence and Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, during the 59th Session of the Human Rights Council (HRC59).

Reacting to the abstention, Mr George, a leading advocate of the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, questioned the rationale behind Ghana’s decision. In a post shared on social media on Thursday, 10 July, he wrote:

LGBTQ

My position on the matter of LGBTQ+ remains steadfast. I have read the full statement Ghana made on the floor in relation to our position on draft resolution L.24. I align fully with the letter and spirit of the text.

However, he expressed disapproval over the country’s abstention from the actual vote, stating it contradicted Ghana’s previously stated position:

I cannot, however, in good conscience, understand the decision to abstain in the subsequent vote. That vote is in conflict with Ghana’s espoused position and my conscience. We MUST at all times make our position clear and unambiguous.

Reaffirming his commitment to the bill, the MP noted that the controversial legislation has been re-submitted to Parliament. He urged swift action:

As I indicated earlier, together with my colleagues in Parliament, we have resubmitted the same bill that was passed last year by Parliament and which @NAkufoAddo refused to sign. I urge Parliament to expedite the approval process so we may present the bill to President @JDMahama.

He further pledged:

The innocence of Ghanaian children and the sanctity of our values cannot be traded for any considerations. Let truth, our conscience, and principles be our guiding light.

The anti-LGBTQ+ bill, officially titled the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, was unanimously passed by Parliament on 28 February 2024. The bill seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana. Penalties ranged from six months to three years’ imprisonment for individuals involved, and between three to five years for promoters or sponsors of such activities.