‘Red’ opioid will destroy your health' - Okomfo Kwadee warns Ghanaian Youth

After years of battling mental illness, Ghanaian Hiplife musician Okomfour Kwadee has made a public return, appearing stable and composed in a recent interview.
Speaking to Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu in a conversation shared on social media on 11 August 2025, Kwadee cautioned Ghanaian youth against the use of opioids, particularly a highly addictive pill known as “Red” or “225”.
He stressed that the substance offers no benefit and could be fatal. The musician revealed that he had experimented with various stimulants in the past, which took a toll on his health.
He said;
I will admonish the youth to engage in activities that would benefit them. Doctors have spoken against the intake of Red because if you take it, you can die from it. We have been in the system for some time now, and there is nothing that I haven’t done. There is no strength greater than the one you have. The Red, tramadol, and other stimulants are of no benefit
Kwadee also urged fellow musicians to refrain from using marijuana and other harmful substances, warning that blind imitation of foreign trends is damaging the creative industry.
He said;
I know the drugs are plenty in the system, but the common one right now is 225 or Red. Foreign influence is also part, because most of these musicians are trying to copy them blindly. These days, the whole thing has become like a fashion; they should note that they can’t smoke forever because it’s not helpful,
Meanwhile, the veteran musician has launched a campaign to discourage the use of “Red”, calling for collective action to protect the health and future of Ghana’s youth.
