Pornhub traffic drops by 47% after strict age verification rules take effect

British access to some of the world’s largest pornography platforms has plunged since the UK introduced strict new age verification checks, with Pornhub alone losing over a million visits in the first two weeks of enforcement.

The measures, implemented by Ofcom from 25 July under the Online Safety Act, compel all adult websites to confirm the age of UK-based visitors before granting access — a move hailed as one of the toughest child-protection regimes in the world.

Under the rules, users must choose from a range of verification options, including “uploading identity documents, entering credit card details, or scanning their face with a camera” to prove they are over 18. Data from digital analytics firm Similarweb reveals Pornhub — the UK’s most visited adult site — experienced a 47 per cent fall in traffic between 24th July, the day before the regulations came into effect, and 8t August. Similar declines were recorded on XVideos, while xHamster saw visits drop by 39 per cent over the same period.

READ ALSO: Ways to overcome pornography addiction

ADVERTISEMENT

Average daily visits to Pornhub fell from 3.2 million in July to 2.0 million in the first nine days of August, with xHamster dropping from 1.7 million to 1.2 million over the same timeframe. In a statement, Pornhub noted: “As we’ve seen in many jurisdictions around the world, there is often a drop in traffic for compliant sites and an increase in traffic for non-compliant sites.”

Neither XVideos nor xHamster have yet commented on the dramatic development yet.

The rollout has coincided with a sharp rise in the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) by UK internet users, which allow individuals to disguise their online location. Providers such as Proton and Nord Security have reported a tenfold surge in usage, with several VPN apps surging to the top of the UK iPhone App Store charts. Anyone using a VPN would appear in Similarweb’s figures as accessing the sites from outside the UK, obscuring the true impact of the regulations.

ALSO READ: Here are all the ways watching pornography can affect your relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Ofcom confirmed in advance that major adult content providers — including Pornhub — had agreed to meet the new standards, many delayed implementation until the 25 July deadline. The resulting fall in visitor numbers has not been mirrored on social platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, which have maintained steady traffic since introducing their own age checks last month.

The legislation, passed in 2023 and introduced in phases, is aimed at preventing under-18s from accessing explicit or otherwise harmful material, including content linked to self-harm, eating disorders and suicide. Ofcom’s own research shows “8 per cent of UK children aged 8–14, and 19 per cent of boys aged 13–14, have visited an online porn site in a given month.”

While the law enjoys strong public support, it has also attracted criticism over privacy concerns and claims from some in the United States and Silicon Valley that it could threaten free speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarweb’s figures represent the first indication of how UK users are reacting to the rules, though patterns could change as people adapt or learn to navigate the verification systems. Traffic to the 90 largest adult sites globally dropped by 23 per cent from July to August, though some lesser-known platforms recorded increases.